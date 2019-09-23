Goods and services
Composite (fiberglass) reinforcement mesh

Tashkent | Created: 23 September 2019

Address: Tashkent, area Mirabad district, ул.Истикбол 34, view on map

    Fiberglass composite mesh. It is used to increase the life of the building. The structures are much stronger and do not crack. Depending on the purpose, they use different technologies in the manufacture. It must perform different functions: Thermal insulation of pipelines. For the manufacture of laminated plastic. Filter for metal, water, chemistry. Reinforces concrete. Composite mesh has many advantages: It is not subject to corrosion. It does not deform, does not rot. Aggressive environment does not affect it. It has high strength. Absorbs vibration. Since it has a low modulus of elasticity. It transmits radio waves and does not conduct electricity. With it, installation work takes less time. The cost of transportation is cheaper, easier when unloading. Composite reinforcement mesh is used in building construction. It is used to strengthen walls. It is especially indispensable in areas with high humidity. And it can also be used in the construction and repair of roads.
    Ёркин
    Ёркин
    on the site from 28 August 2019
